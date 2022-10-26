On Kejriwal's ‘Lakshmi-Ganesha photo' demand, Congress's ‘I am Pakistani’ jibe

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Wednesday blasted Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over his demand to the Centre to include photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes, calling it “vote politics”. Dikshit alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the B-team of the BJP and said the Delhi chief minister doesn't have any understanding. (Also Read | Why Indonesia featured in Kejriwal's Lakshmi-Ganesha on currency note appeal)

“It is his vote politics. If he goes to Pakistan, he can also say that I am Pakistani, so vote for me,” he said, as quoted by ANI.

The Bharatiya Janata Party also launched an all-out attack against Kejriwal saying the AAP is using new tactics to save face in upcoming polls. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari alleged that AAP leaders have abused Hindu gods and are still in the party.

“They are bringing new tactics to save face in polls. Those who objected to Ram Mandir have come with a new mask,” Tiwari said.

Referring to AAP chief, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged the man who declined to “ever go to Ram Temple” in Ayodhya and called the “exodus of Kashmiri Pandits a lie” in Assembly is taking a U-turn.

Earlier today, Kejriwal urged the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put up the photo of Lord Ganesha and goddess Lakshmi on fresh currency notes in a bid to "get the economy back on track”.

Kejriwal told a press briefing that "we need a lot of efforts to get our economy back on track, but along with that we also need blessings of our gods and goddesses."

"On Indian currency notes...on one side there is the picture of Gandhi Ji...it should remain as it is...if we put a photo of Ganesha Ji and Lakshmi Ji on the other side, the entire country will get their blessings."

The Reserve Bank has the authority to issue banknotes in India. Reserve Bank, like other central banks the world over, changes the design of banknotes from time to time.

