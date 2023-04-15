On Kejriwal's perjury case threat, Rijiju says, ‘And if court convicts you?’

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju reacted to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's threat that appropriate cases will be filed against CBI and ED officials and asked whether Kejriwal will also file a case against the court if the court convicts him. Everyone must believe in rule of law, the law minister said. "Forgot to mention that you will file case against Honble court also if it convicts you. Let law takes it own course & we must believe in rule of law," Rijiju tweeted. Read | Kejriwal well-regarded person and people know...: Nitish Kumar on CBI summons

Rijiju said one must believe in the rule of law after Kejriwal accused ED and CBI of lying to the court.

A day after Kejriwal received the summons from the CBI in connection with the liquor case, Kejriwal on Saturday addressed a press conference and said he will attend the questioning on Sunday at 11am. "Agencies alleged that Manish Sisodia destroyed 14 phones in an attempt to erase the evidence. In the seizure memo, ED says it has 4 phones. CBI's document says it has 1 phone. So out of these 14 phones, 5 phones are with the agencies. Where are the rest of the phones? We too did some investigation and found that all these phones are active and are being used by some party workers. So CBI and the ED lied to the court because there is no truth, no liquor scam," Kejriwal said.

"We will file appropriate cases against CBI and ED officials for perjury and producing false evidence in courts," Kejriwal tweeted after the press conference.

"Some Chandan Reddy, I don't know him, has been tortured so much that he now has hearing loss. So what did the agency want to extricate from him? Then there is some Arun Pillai who has also been tortured. I have at least five names. What is happening? One person was kept in one room and in another his wife and father were seated and he was threatened that his wife and father would be arrested. This is how their probe is going," Kejriwal said.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha in another press meet said the party will take legal route against the agencies for malicious prosecution, forgery and production of false evidence in court.

