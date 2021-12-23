On Kisan Diwas, Akhilesh Yadav demands Bharat Ratna for Chaudhary Charan Singh

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday demanded Bharat Ratna for former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, as the nation observed the 119th birth anniversary of the fifth person to hold the country's top post.

“I offer hearty tributes to the most respected Chaudhary Charan Singh ji, as I remember him on his birth anniversary. Today, on the occasion of ‘Kisan Diwas,’ we strongly demand Bharat Ratna for Chaudhary Charan Singh ji, who dedicated his life for the farmers and the country,” Yadav shared on Twitter

परम आदरणीय चौधरी चरण सिंह जी की जंयती पर उन्हें याद करते हुए हार्दिक श्रद्धा-सुमन!



हम आज ‘किसान दिवस’ के अवसर पर किसानों और देश के लिए अपना जीवन समर्पित करनेवाले पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री चौधरी चरण सिंह जी को ‘भारत रत्न’ देने की पुरज़ोर माँग करते हैं। pic.twitter.com/kOZ0FSCk7e — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 23, 2021

Known for his work for the agricultural community, Charan Singh is frequently referred to as the ‘champion of India’s peasants.' His birth anniversary is, therefore, celebrated annually as ‘Kisan Diwas’ or National Farmers' Day.

For the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, which are likely to take place early next year, Yadav, a former chief minister of the state, has entered into an alliance with, among others, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), which is headed by Jayant Chaudhary, the former PM's grandson.

Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, and others pay floral tribute to former PM #ChaudharyCharanSingh at Central Hall of Parliament, on his birth anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/Elzs5C90yT — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021

The RLD was founded by Chaudhary Ajit Singh, Chaudhary Charan Singh's son.

Bharat Ratna, meanwhile, is India's premier civilian award, and was instituted on January 2, 1954. Its first recipients were CV Raman, C Rajgopalachari and Dr S Radhakrishnan. It was last awarded in 2019, when it was conferred on Nanaji Deshmukh, Bhupen Hazarika and former President Pranab Mukherjee.

Total 48 personalities have received the honour thus far.