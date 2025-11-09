On Ladakh talks with govt on statehood, sections among Buddhists raise concerns

While the Apex Body Leh (ABL) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have resumed negotiations with the central government demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh, sections within the Buddhist community have raised concerns over under-representation in the process. Some leaders of the community have also expressed reservations against the demand for statehood. Leh saw violence in the ongoing protest last month, but talks have since resumed.(PTI File Photo)

Coming after violence by protesters in Leh in September interrupted the process, the latest round of talks on October 22 had six representatives from the Muslim community and three Buddhists.

The delegation had Haji Hanifa Jan, the Lok Sabha MP of Ladakh; Jaffer Akhoon, who leads the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council of Kargil (LAHDC); and Sajjad Kargili, Asgar Karbalai and Qamar Akhoon as KDA representatives, all Muslims. There was also Ashraf Ali Barcha from the Apex Body Leh's side.

The Buddhists included ex-MP Thupstan Chhewang, the apex body's leader Chhering Dorje Lakrook, and Tashi Gyalson, who participated as the then chief executive of the hill council of Leh. With Tashi Gyalson's tenure ending, in case he is excluded from talks, the delegation from Ladakh will have only two Buddhists of total eight.

Pertinently, there is no representation of the Kargili Buddhist community from the KDA's side.

Seeking more representation, Tsering Samphel, president of the Kargil branch of Ladakh Buddhist Association, has written to Sajjad Kargili, leader of the KDA. He said that Kunzes Dolma, leader of the Ladakh Buddhist Association's women wing, be included in the talks with the government as a representative of Kargili Buddhists.

He added that such a step “will reflect the same inclusive spirit as demonstrated by Apex Body Leh” in choosing its set of representatives.

The Zanskar Buddhist Association has reiterated this demand, as have presidents of various chapters of the Ladakh Buddhist Association, in Leh, Karu, Nyoma, Durbuk, Sham, and Kargil.

Meanwhile, strong concerns have also been expressed regarding the demand for statehood.

Historically, the regions of Leh and Kargil have been at political loggerheads with each other. As Kargil has a higher population , there are apprehensions that statehood will lead to dominance of Kargil and disturb the balance between Leh and Kargil.

Ladakh emerged as UT in 2019 when the then state of Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two UTs along with removal of Article 370 that gave special status to the state. This was one of the chief promises fulfilled by PM Narendra Modi and the BJP as part of their stated agenda of fully integrating J&K by removing vestiges of Partition-era compromises.

Recently, a group of prominent Ladakhi Buddhists, including former members and chaper chiefs of the Ladakh Buddhist Association, submitted a representation to the Government of India to oppos the demand for statehood. Instead, they suggested formation of an Advisory Council or appointment of a Political Advisor to UT's Lieutenant Governor. Similarly, at least one leader of the Buddhist association has submitted a memorandum demanding an equal representation of communities in negotiations, HT has learnt.

It is also being argued that, if statehood is granted, it could lead to a deepening of divisions between Leh and Kargil on regional and communal lines, instead of fostering long-term unity.

Dorjey Shallak, a former vice-president of the youth wing of Ladakh Buddhist Association, said Buddhists should reconsider the demand for statehood, while full support may be extended to the demand for Sixth Schedule listing.

He also doubted the financial viability of Ladakh as a state.

Elaborating, he highlighted that over 90% of Ladakh’s budget comes from the Centre. Salaries of employees alone amount to around ₹2,000 crore when Ladakh’s own revenue is a fraction of that.

He expressed apprehensions over possible impact on developmental projects due to financial constraints, if statehood is granted to Ladakh.

The Centre, at the October 22 talks, was represented by senior officials from the home and finance ministries, and the intelligence, besides Pawan Kotwal, chief secretary of Ladakh UT.

One of the prominent faces of the Ladakh agitation, activist Sonam Wangchuk, remains jailed in Jodhpur after the government said he had sought to ignite a revolt “like in Nepal and Bangladesh” in Ladakh.