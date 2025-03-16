On Lex Fridman's podcast, PM's big remark on AI: 'No technology can replace human creativity'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on computer scientist Lex Fridman's podcast, said that no technology can ever replace the "boundless creativity and imagination" of the human mind. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a podcast with Lex Fridman.(PMO)

"I believe that with AI, humans are now being forced to reflect on what it truly means to be human. This is the real power of AI. Because of the way AI functions, it has challenged how we perceive work itself. But human imagination is the fuel," ANI quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

"AI can create many things based on that, and in the future, it may achieve even more. Still, I firmly believe that no technology can ever replace the boundless creativity and imagination of the human mind," he said.

Also Read | India needs a national AI body to guide policies and investments: Gopichand Katragadda

According to the Prime Minister, humans have always found ways to use technology to their advantage, and the rise of AI is no exception.

He emphasised the transformative power of AI, noting that it forces humans to reflect on what it truly means to be human.

The Indian leader further said that it was often portrayed as if technology would challenge human existence, adding that every time technology advanced, humans adapted and stayed a step ahead.

PM Modi on India's role in the rise of AI

When discussing AI growth, Prime Minister Modi said that no matter what the world does with Artificial Intelligence, it will remain incomplete without India.

"I'm making this statement very responsibly," he said, doubling down on his statement at the recent AI summit in France, where he sought global cooperation.

"I believe AI development is fundamentally a collaboration," he added.

Lex Fridman is a research scientist who also hosts his podcast, "Lex Fridman Podcast."

Who is Lex Fridman?

In his podcasts, several personalities from various walks of life have discussed issues ranging from complex niches to other areas of mass understanding.

Also Read | Mumbai founder raises alarm over AI taking away white-collar jobs in India: 'End of middle class...'

Notable figures include political leaders like US President Donald Trump, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Argentinian Prime Minister Javier Milei, as well as leading personalities in their fields, such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sam Altman, Magnus Carlson, and Yuval Noah Harari.