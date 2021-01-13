On Lohri, protesting farmers near Delhi burn copies of farm laws

Farmers burned the copies of the three central farm laws at Singhu border near Delhi on Wednesday as a symbol of celebrating the Lohri festival. The farmers have been protesting against the three laws since late November and Singhu border has been the epicentre of protest since then.

Lohri marks the beginning of the new harvest season. It is one of the most widely celebrated festivals of Punjab.

The farmers also shouted slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government and slammed it for not acceding to their demands.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting at various borders of Delhi against the farm legislation enacted by the Parliament in September last year.

On Wednesday, the agitation at Delhi’s four key borders - Singhu, Tikri, UP Gate, and Chilla - entered its 49th day.

The farmers are demanding the repeal of the laws. They are also demanding a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system for the procurement of their crops.

The three farm laws are Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the three laws. It also constituted a committee to resolve the stand-off between the farmers and the government. As per the order, the four-member committee will hear all objections and report to the court.

However, the protesting farmers rejected the committee saying it is "proxy for government". They also said that they will not hold any a discussion with its members.

As per the court's order, the first sitting of the committee should be held within 10 days.

