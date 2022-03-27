Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
On 'Mann ki Baat', PM Modi congratulates India for achieving $400 billion export

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the achievement signifies India's capabilities and potential and that the demand for Indian goods is rising across the world.
Mann Ki Baat today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the monthly radio programme on Sunday, March 27.
Published on Mar 27, 2022 11:19 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started this month's ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme by congratulating India for achieving $400 billion exports target. The Prime Minister said that the achievement signifies India's capabilities and potential and that the demand for Indian goods is rising across the world.

“India has achieved the target of 400 billion dollar exports. This signifies India's capabilities and potential. It means that the demand for Indian goods is rising in the world,” PM Modi said during his monthly radio programme.

The prime minister highlighted that the government has purchased goods through Government eMarketplace Portal (GeM) portal, with about 1.5 lakh small entrepreneurs selling their product directly to the government.

“Earlier, it was believed only big people could sell products to the Government but the Government eMarketplace Portal has changed this; it shows the spirit of a New India,” he added.

The radio programme was aired for the first time after BJP won assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda, along with other BJP workers, was present at booth number 59, Yamuna Vihar Mandal in New Delhi to listen to the show.

On Friday, PM Modi shared a concise booklet from his official Twitter Handle that showcased the interesting aspects of last month's Mann Ki Baat episode.

"Here is a concise booklet that showcases the interesting aspects of last month's Mann Ki Baat episode including interviews with some of those who were featured. Looking forward to your joining this month's programme at 11 AM on the 27th," PM Modi tweeted.

