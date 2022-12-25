‘Be vigilant’: PM Modi on Mann ki Baat as China sees huge jump in Covid cases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday noted that Covid-19 cases are rising in many countries and asked people to take precautions to remain safe. Modi said many people are on a vacation or will go on one during Christmas and New Year and urged them to follow protocols like wearing masks and washing hands to ensure that their enjoyment is not affected adversely by the virus.

“You are also seeing that corona is increasing in many countries of the world, so we have to take more care of precautions like masks and hand washing. If we are vigilant, then we will be safe and there will be no hindrance in our gaiety,” Modi said on his last Mann ki Baat show of 2022.

As coronavirus cases continue to rise in China, paralysing the country's healthcare system, the Centre has laid out several guidelines that can help Indians tide against the BF.7 Covid-19 variant.

"Next time, we will meet in 2023. I wish all of you the best for the year 2023. May this year also be special for the country, may the country keep touching new heights, together we have to take a resolution as well as make it come true," Modi said on the show.

The prime minister said the outgoing year, 2022, has been inspirational to India in many ways.

