On Mughal Gardens renaming, Oppn says: ‘Waiting for Mughlai Paratha to be...’

The Centre's move to rename the iconic Mughal Gardens - now called 'Amrit Udyan' - at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi has triggered criticism from some opposition parties. While some called the government's latest move an attempt to divert attention from the burning issues in the country including that of inflation and unemployment, some chose sarcasm to take a swipe at the renaming bid.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati in a tweet wondered if changing names would solve the problems in the country. "Except for a handful of people, all the people of the country are suffering from a stressful life due to high inflation, poverty and unemployment etc, and instead of focusing on resolving these problems, attempt to divert people's attention through conversion, renaming, boycott and hate speeches are unfair and sad," she wrote in Hindi.

Trinamool Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar commented sarcastically: "Waiting for Mughlai Paratha to be renamed Swarga Lok or Indra Lok Paratha."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

TMC's Derek O'Brien was tongue-in-cheek in his response. "Who knows, they might now want to rename the Eden Gardens and call it Modi Gardens!They should focus on creating jobs, controlling inflation and protecting the precious resources of LIC and SBI," he told news agency PTI.

CPI general secretary D Raja said this name change has been going on for quite some time and "no one knows when it will end". "The RSS' agenda is to rewrite Indian history and redefine nationhood. When we celebrate our Republic, it is for the people to stand up and safeguard our secular, democratic Indian Republic. India is not a theocracy, India is a democracy," he was quoted by PTI.

Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi sarcastically said the move will "give relief" to people troubled by the falling Adani shares. "Adani's shares were falling and the credibility of the government too. Giving immediate relief to the troubled public, the government has changed the name of 'Mughal Garden' to 'Amrit Udyan'," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the BJP leaders have hailed the "historic decision" of the Narendra Modi-led government. Sambit Patra said: "In order to come out of 'slavery mentality' in 'Amritkal', another historic decision of Modi government... The Mughal Garden in Rashtrapati Bhavan will now be known as Amrit Udyan," he tweeted in Hindi on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted, “Our hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji sets an example by renaming the iconic gardens at the President House as 'Amrit Udyan.' A powerful symbol of our nation's progress and a reflection of a brighter future for #NewIndia. (sic)”

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shubhangi Gupta A journalist with 4+ years with digital media, Shubhangi Gupta covers political, world, and business news for Hindustan Times, New Delhi. ...view detail