On Netaji’s 125th birth anniversary, PM to unveil grand statue of iconic freedom fighter

Ahead of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that he will unveil a hologram statue of the legendary freedom fighter on his birth anniversary on January 23 at India Gate.

“At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted on Friday.

He further said, “Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji’s birth anniversary.”

The statue will be placed in the canopy and will replace the Amar Jawan Jyoti, which will be merged with the eternal flame of the National War Memorial Torch on Friday. The dimensions of the upcoming statue will be 28 feet X 6 feet, people aware of the development said.

Home Minister Ait Shah tweeted that the statue is a befitting tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose. “Netaji is an epitome of India’s true strength and resolve. Congress has left no stone unturned to forget the immortal contributions of India’s brave son,” he tweeted.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said that nothing that the Prime Minister does will undo the historical betrayal of Netaji by Hindu Mahasabha under Savarkar.

“When Netaji was organising the INA to liberate the North East from British rule, Savarkar exhorted recruitment of Hindu Mahasabha in the British army. That same army then indulged in large-scale killing of INA soldiers. If the PM were to read the shameful history of his ideological forefathers, he would first apologise to the nation.”

Last week, a government official had said that the Republic Day celebrations from this year will start on January 23 instead of January 24 to include the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, in line with the Narendra Modi government’s “focus to commemorate important aspects of our history and culture.”

Last year, the Central government announced that January 23 will be celebrated as Parakram Diwas or day of valour. Ahead of Netaji’s 125th birth anniversary this year, Chandra Bose, who is a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to have the freedom fighter’s image on currency notes. He also suggested declaring January 23 a national holiday.