On Nitish Kumar touching PM Modi's feet at Bihar rally, Tejashwi Yadav says ‘we felt very bad’

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday expressed shock over a clipping of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar touching Prime Minister Narendra Modi's feet during a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rally in the state, saying that he “felt very bad”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Nawada, Bihar

“…What has happened? Nitish Kumar is our guardian...There is no other chief minister as experienced as Nitish Kumar and he is touching the feet of Prime Minister Modi,” Tejashwi told the media.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

In the rally's clippings on social media, Kumar can be seen briefly touching PM Modi's feet after he addressed the rally in Nawada district. The gesture occurred as Kumar sat beside PM Modi on a chair on the stage.

The Bihar CM is being trolled on social media over his gaffe predicting that the NDA will win “more than 4,000 seats” in the Lok Sabha election. During his speech at the rally, Kumar can be heard fumbling “char lakh (four lakh) seats, before correcting himself and uttering ”char hazaar se bhi zyada (more than 4,000 seats). He then turned towards PM Modi whom he has been wishing a "400 plus tally" in the election.

Following this, several RJD leaders, including its spokesperson Sarika Paswan, shared the video of Kumar who had criticised the party's president Lalu Prasad, and his wife Rabri Devi for their alleged dismal performance as chief ministers of Bihar. “The chief minister wanted to wish more than four lakh MPs to the PM. Then he probably thought it would be too much and 4,000 would be sufficient,” Paswan wrote in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) in Hindi.

Kumar, who heads the JD(U), ditched Lalu Yadav's RJD in January this year and formed a new government in Bihar with BJP. This was the fifth time that the Bihar CM changed sides.

(With inputs from agencies)