On Parliament security breach, Mallikarjun Kharge reiterates ‘Amit Shah statement’ demand

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday wrote to Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar over Wednesday's security breach in the parliament, reiterating his demand of a statement by Union home minister Amit Shah over the incident.“The breach of Parliament security is a very grave matter unparalleled in the recent past. In view of the gravity of the matter, myself in consultation with floor leaders of INDIA Parties in Parliament have come to a considered view that the matter is of such a critical importance that it needs to be raised under Rule 267 of the Rules and Procedure of Council of States (Rajya Sabha),” Kharge, who is the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said in his letter.ALSO READ: 14 Opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for remainder of Parliament's Winter Session"Further, till the Minister of Home Affairs makes a statement on this matter followed by a discussion under Rule 267, there is no occasion for taking up any other business in the House or even for any meeting with a view to "sort out this matter" in any other manner," he wrote.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the Winter Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday(ANI)

The opposition has been up in arms over the security breach that took place in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, the day India marked 22 years since the terror attacks on the temple of democracy.ALSO READ: 'Could be grenade, bomb...': Congress wants action against BJP MP over LS breachSagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, the two intruders, jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from visitors' gallery during the Zero Hour, carrying canisters that emitted yellow gas inside the house. At the same time, two people, a man and a woman, were held for raising slogans outside the parliament complex.All the four accused arrested in connection with the security breach have been charged under the anti-terror law UAPA besides sections of Indian Penal Code, even as raids are being conducted at several places to nab Lalit Jha, suspected to be the key conspirator.

Offences punishable under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act are non-bailable. An official said the security agencies have not found connections with any terror group so far.

The sources said the role of two more persons has also surfaced during investigation, adding all the accused did everything as part of their foolproof plan.

