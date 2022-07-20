On plea to stop Zubair from tweeting, SC says 'Like asking a person not to speak'

In major relief for Mohammed Zubair, the Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to the fact-checker and Alt News co-founder in all FIRs registered against him in Uttar Pradesh. The top court also said all FIRs filed against Zubair (so far) must be clubbed and transferred those in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. This will also apply to cases in other states and to future FIRs.

Here is what the Supreme Court said while granting bail to Mohammed Zubair:

> The Supreme Court asserted that keeping Zubair in custody is no longer justified. "In the present case, there is no justification to keep him in continued custody any further and subject him to diverse proceedings when the gravamen of allegations arises from the tweets which forms part of investigation by Delhi Police," the court said.

> The apex court also said a 'consolidated investigation is required' as it ordered the clubbing of all FIRs against Zubair, and the transfer of existing and future cases from all states to Delhi.

> "Zubair must be released by 6 pm today," the court told Uttar Pradesh Police.

> On the UP government's plea to stop him from tweeting, the court said it is like 'asking a person not to speak…like asking a lawyer not to argue'. "Whatever he does, he will be responsible in law but we can't ask a journalist not to write," the court said, rejecting the plea for a gag order.

> On Monday, the court had issued an interim protective order and asked courts and police in UP not to take precipitative action on FIRs lodged against Zubair. Justice DY Chandrachud had said, "Contents of all FIRs seem to be similar. What seems to be happening is as he gets bail in one case, he is remanded in another. This vicious cycle is continuing."

Zubair was arrested last month by the Delhi Police in connection with a tweet he had posted in 2018 - a tweet that allegedly hurt the sentiments of a religious community.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON