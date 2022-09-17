On PM Modi's 'era not of war' message, White House says Putin isolating himself

The White House on Friday said Russian President Vladimir Putin is isolating himself from the international community soon after PM Modi's interaction with Putin in which PM Modi told him that today's era is not an era of war. On being asked to comment about PM Modi's message to Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Samarkand, John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, said, "I think what you heard in Uzbekistan by both the leaders of China and in India are indicative of the fact that Mr Putin doesn't have a whole lot of sympathetic ears out there to what he's been doing in Ukraine. Also Read: What Putin told PM Modi on his Ukraine concern

"He (Putin) is only further isolating himself from the international community. We don't believe that now's the time to be doing any business as usual with Russia with respect to what they're doing in Ukraine,” Kirby said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said what both India and China conveyed is reflective of the concerns around the world. "What you're hearing from China, from India, is reflective of concerns around the world about the effects of Russia's aggression on Ukraine – not just on the people of Ukraine, devastating as that's been, but on countries and people across the entire planet,” Blinken said.

At the bilateral meeting with Putin, PM Modi said, "I know today’s era is not [an era] of war. We discussed this issue with you on phone several times, that democracy, diplomacy and dialogue touch the entire world." Putin said he was aware of PM Modi's position and concerns over the Ukraine conflict. “We want all of this to end as soon as possible. But...the leadership of Ukraine has...refused to engage in the negotiating process. They said that they want to achieve their objectives...on the battlefield militarily,” he said calling India a dear friend.

The exchange comes as New Delhi continues to buy cheaper oil from Russia -- a decision that India took considering the interest of the people.

US media praised PM Modi for telling Putin that this is not the time for war. "The rare reproach showed the 69-year-old Russian strongman coming under extraordinary pressure from all sides,” the Washington Post said.

(With PTI inputs)

