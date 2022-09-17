On PM Modi's birthday, Dalai Lama hails India's Covid fight, economic strides

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Saturday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday, extending prayers for his continued good health. On his official website, the Dalai Lama praised India for its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. “It's wonderful that India has successfully met the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. Although we have not seen the complete end to it, India today is better placed to address similar challenges in the future", he wrote. The Tibetan spiritual leader said India is rising as an economic power and a leader in science and technology. He also hailed the country's strong democratic foundation, calling it an example of peace and stability.

“ Having one of the youngest populations is an asset that will enable further development and the fulfilment of positive aspirations. I am delighted to say India is poised to assume its rightful place in the world,” the Dalai Lama wrote. On this occasion, the Dalai Lama invoked Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and his practice of non-violence. "“May I reiterate that on my part, in addition to seeking to promote this principle wherever possible, I am deeply committed to creating greater awareness of the power of ‘karuna’ to help us all lead a happy and meaningful life. These values are treasures from the Indian tradition," he wrote.

The Dalai Lama and his followers are living in Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh since 1959, when he left Tibet after it was attacked by Mao Zedong-led People's Republic of China. The Tibetan leader thanked the government of India and the people for the hospitality Tibetans have enjoyed since being forced to exile.

On July 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had wished the Dalai Lama on his 87th birthday, tweeting,"Conveyed 87th birthday greetings to His Holiness the @DalaiLama over phone earlier today. We pray for his long life and good health".

