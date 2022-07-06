PM Modi wishes Dalai Lama on his 87th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the Dalai Lama on his 87th birthday and said people are praying for the long life and good health of the Tibetan spiritual leader.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur, who was the chief guest at the celebrations marking the Dalai Lama’s birthday, said in an address via video conference that the spiritual leader has protected Tibetan culture and used non-violence to resolve issues.

“Conveyed 87th birthday greetings to His Holiness the @DalaiLama over phone earlier today. We pray for his long life and good health,” Modi tweeted after his telephonic conversation with the Dalai Lama.

Hollywood star Richard Gere joined Penpa Tsering, the Sikyong or head of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), cut a birthday cake at a public event in Dharamshala as a large crowd sang “Happy Birthday”.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu were among the political leaders who greeted the Dalai Lama on his birthday.

Puri described the Dalai Lama as a “long standing friend of India” and the “Bodhisattva of Compassion”, and said in a tweet, “His quest for world peace & non-violence is an inspiration for humanity.”

Khandu, whose state is claimed by China, said in a tweet: “I join millions across the globe to pray for your good health & long life on your 87th birthday. May you continue to spread love, peace & harmony. May your divine blessings enlighten us all.”

Modi and the top Indian leadership had greeted the Dalai Lama on his birthday last year as well. However, there was no public messaging by the top Indian leadership on his birthday in 2020 when tensions between India and China were at an all-time high following the June 15 clash in Galwan Valley that killed 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese troops.

The Chinese side usually bristles at any public acknowledgement of the Dalai Lama and his role as a Tibetan leader by the Indian government. In the past, China has even protested when the spiritual leader was allowed to travel to Arunachal Pradesh, a state with a sizeable Buddhist population.

