Dalai Lama should get Bharat Ratna : Shanta Kumar
A day before the Dalai Lama’s 87th birthday, veteran BJP leader and former Union minister Shanta Kumar on Tuesday reiterated his demand to confer the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, on Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama.
Extending warm greetings to the Dalai Lama on his birthday, Kumar said, “We are fortunate that the Dalai Lama is residing in our state. Due to his residence at Dharamshala, the small hill town has become a famous tourist destination and pilgrimage centre for Buddhists across the world.”
“The Dalai Lama has received many awards including the Nobel Peace Prize, the government of India should also honour him with the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award,” said the two-term former Himachal Pradesh chief minister.
On China’s hostilities towards India, Kumar said it was high time that the government of India raised the question of Tibet’s autonomy on a global stage.
A few years ago, an all-party committee, under his chairmanship, had passed a resolution to confer the Bharat Ratna on the Dalai Lama. “The proposal was signed by 285 members of the parliament from different political parties,” said Kumar.
CM to be chief guest at birthday celebration
Meanwhile, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), popularly called the Tibetan government-in-exile, will be organising a grand event at Tsuglakhang Temple to celebrate the Dalai Lama’s birthday. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur will be the chief guest on the occasion.
CTA Sikyong (president) Penpa Tsering said the development shows growing engagement with sitting functionaries of the Indian government. Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to the Dalai Lama and wished him on his birthday.
Sangrur | Cop, son killed in bid to save calf from electrocution
A 52-year-old cop and assistant sub-inspector Hemraj Sharma's son were electrocuted to death at their house at Chivam Colony of Sangrur while they were trying to save a calf tied to an electric chaff cutter. The deceased have been identified as assistant sub-inspector Hemraj Sharma and his son as Jaspreet Sharma, 22. Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure have been initiated on the statement of the cop's wife Sunita Rani, 50.
PDP demands FIR against BJP leaders for ‘sheltering’ LeT terrorist
The Peoples' Democratic Party on Tuesday demanded that an FIR be registered against “pseudo-nationalist leaders” of the saffron party for sheltering arrested Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Talib Hussain Shah. The Hussain, who was involved in many terror attacks, including bomb blasts in Rajouri and Udhampur, was reported to be heading the IT cell of BJP's minority morcha, though leaders of the saffron party have refuted this claim.
Attack on priest: 2 Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force operatives among 4 charge sheeted by NIA
The National Investigation Agency has filed a charge sheet against four people, including two Canada-based operatives of the proscribed Khalistan Tiger Force, in connection with an attack on a Hindu priest in Punjab's Jalandhar last year, an official said on Tuesday. The priest was seriously injured in the attack. The official said that following a thorough investigation, all the four accused were charge-sheeted under relevant sections of laws, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Heavy rain lashes J&K, Srinagar-Leh highway blocked
Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Kashmir valley and Jammu on Tuesday, which disrupted vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Leh highway. “Cloudy weather is expected at Pahalgam, Sonamarg, Chandanwari, Sheshnag, Baltal, Panchtarni, Bararri, Amarnath holy cave and adjacent areas, with chances of intermittent rainfall throughout the day,” an independent weather forecaster said. Work to clear the blocked Srinagar-Leh highway is underway. Meanwhile, flash floods hit three villages of Kargil in Ladakh.
Punjab: Mann govt appoints Vijay Kumar Janjua as new chief secy
The Punjab government on Tuesday appointed 1989-batch IAS officer Vijay Kumar Janjua as the new chief secretary. Janjua replaces Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration, a 1990-batch IAS officer, who has been posted as director general, Anirudh Tewari, relieving Jaspreet Talwar. In replacing Tewari, Janjua has superseded four IAS officers, including Arun Goel (1985), Vini Mahajan (1987), Ravneet Kaur (1988) and Anjali Bhawra (1988). Goel, Mahajan and the incumbent VK Bhawra are on central deputation.
