Wednesday, May 01, 2024
New Delhi
On Prajwal Revanna scandal, Amit Shah says Congress waited till Vokkaligas voted

ByHT News Desk
May 01, 2024 09:16 PM IST

Amit Shah said despite knowing everything (about Prajwal Revanna scandal), the Congress govt did not initiate action till elections in Vokkaliga belt was over.

Amid an escalating row over former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna -- allegedly involved in a major sex scandal in Karnataka, Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday turned the blame on the Congress government in the state and said the Congress knew everything but waited for the Vokkaligas to vote. The home minister hinted that the Karnataka government waited until April 26 voting which was the first phase phase in Karnataka and the second across the country. A majority of the voters of April 26 were from the Vokkaliga community, which would have probably got angry against the Congress for any action on their leader Prajwal.

Amit Shah on Wednesday commented on the controversy over Karnataka BJP leader Prajwal Revanna.
Amit Shah on Wednesday commented on the controversy over Karnataka BJP leader Prajwal Revanna.

Two days before the polling, the obscene videos in question surfaced. A day after the election (April 27), chief minister Siddaramaiah announced an SIT probe into the allegations against Prajwal. On April 28, an FIR was filed against Prajwal and his father who is an MLA -- by their househelp who alleged sexual assault by both of them for years. JD(S) suspended Prajwal from the party pending an investigation against him. The SIT on Tuesday issued summons to both Prajwal and his father HD Revanna.

Siddaramaiah on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to suspend Prajwal's diplomatic passport using which he reportedly went to Germany as the controversy unfolded.

Turning the heat on the BJP, an ally of the JD(S) in Karnataka, the Congress said PM Modi was aware of Prajwal's crime but still sought votes for him

Questioning the timing of the announcement of the probe, Amit Shah said to ANI, "Whose government is it in Karnataka? Congress party's. Law and order is their responsibility. They knew about it for months. But they didn't nab him until the Vokkaliga voting concluded. They let him flee. Karnataka CM, HM, Deputy CM are responsible for it."

According to reports, there are more than 2,900 sex videos with links to Prajwal which Prajwal earlier dismissed as 'morphed'. After the recent developments, Prajwal on Wednesday issued his statement saying that he is outside Bengaluru and will take some time to appear before the probe committee.

Havan at Revanna residence

Known for his trust in astrology and astrological remedies, Prajwal's father HD Revanna was seen participating in a havan at his residence on Wednesday, PTI reported. “I have the strength to face these conspiracies. I will face it (investigation). There is no need to bother. I did not do anything wrong. I am prepared for any investigation and will fight it in a legal manner,” Revanna said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date
