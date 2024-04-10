On Raaj Kumar Anand's resignation, AAP says, 'Not everyone is Sanjay Singh'

AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said Raaj Kumar Anand got scared and hence he resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party as not everyone can be like Sanjay Singh. Bharadwaj said this in a press conference called minutes after Raaj Kumar Anand announced his resignation from the Delhi cabinet and also from the party citing corruption. “This proves that breaking the Aam Aadmi Party is the target of the BJP. Raaj Kumar Anand was raided by the ED and all BJP leaders called him corrupt. Now it is for the world to see whether Raaj Kumar Anand is welcomed to the BJP with a garland,” Sanjay Singh who also addressed the press conference said. AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bharadwaj addressed a press conference after Raaj Kumar Anand announced his resignation from the Aam Aadmi Party.(PTI)

"When we said the BJP was trying to break the AAP, we were accused of lying. Now it's clear?" Sanjay Singh said.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said this is the "we said it" moment for the party. "We were repeatedly saying this. Many people will think that we will now blame Raaj Kumar Anand and call him a betrayer. But we won't call him any of these things. Because we guess he might have got scared. He is a family man and has kids and relatives. Not everyone is Sanjay Singh and they can rot in jail for so many days," Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

Bharadwaj said Raaj Kumar Anand confided in his close colleagues that whenever he becomes a little active, he gets phone calls. "If this is how a Dalit MLA is threatened, imagine what will be the situation of the people," Saurabh said.

"Patel Nagar is a reserved constituency and Raaj Kumar Anand knows that if he contests from there on a BJP ticket, he will come third. He won the assembly seat because he contested on an AAP ticket. But what he did is suicide. He could have completed his term. But no, he is scared," Bharadwaj said.