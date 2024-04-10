 AAP minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns from govt, party citing corruption, more trouble for Kejriwal | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
AAP minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns from govt, party citing corruption, more trouble for Kejriwal

ByHT News Desk
Apr 10, 2024 05:02 PM IST

Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigned from the post and the party but claimed that he would not be joining any other party.

Delhi social welfare minister Raaj Kumar Anand on Wednesday resigned from his post as minister and also from Aam Aadmi Party accusing the party of corruption. This spelt more trouble for the party whose convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is in jail in connection with the alleged liquor scam. “The party was born to fight corruption but today the party itself is mired in corruption. I can't work in this government and I don't want my name to be associated with this corruption,” the minister said.

Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigned from his post and also from the Aam Aadmi Party citing corruption,
Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigned from his post and also from the Aam Aadmi Party citing corruption,

"Arvind Kejriwal once said at Ramlila Maidan, Jantar Mantar 'the country will change if the politics changes'. Today the politics didn't change but the politician changed," Raaj Kumar Anand said.

Raaj Kumar Anand's residence was raided in November 2023 in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate not connected to the liquor probe. Hours before his resignation, Raaj Kumar Anand on social media shared AAP MP Sanjay Singh's press conference.

"I came to politics and then became a minister because of Babasaheb Ambedkar. I wanted to pay back to the society. I do not want to be in a party that takes a backseat as far as Dalit representation is concerned," Raaj Kumar Anand said.

The resignation came as Delhi minister Atishi claimed that the BJP was trying to finish the Aam Aadmi Party and she was also approached by the BJP. While her claims ran into troubled waters with the BJP leader disputing it and suing her for what she said, Raaj Kumar Anand said he would not be going to any other party.

