Who is Raaj Kumar Anand, Delhi minister raided by ED today?

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Nov 02, 2023 09:48 AM IST

As per reports, the raids are part of a ‘money laundering investigation'.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raaj Kumar Singh. The development comes on a day when Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is to be questioned by the ED in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.

Raaj Kumar Anand (Image courtesy: delhi.gov.in)
As per reports, the raids are underway at his official residence in the national capital, and nine other premises linked to him.

Who is Raaj Kumar Anand?

(1.) A first-term legislator, he represents Delhi's Patel Nagar assembly constituency. He got elected in the Delhi assembly election in February 2020.

(2.) In the Arvind Kejriwal-headed Cabinet, Anand holds multiple portfolios. These include Social Welfare, SC and ST, Gurudwara Elections, and Registrar of Cooperative Societies.

(3.) According to his LinkedIn profile, the 57-year-old politician worked as a child labourer in a lock factory in Aligarh to complete his early education. He then completed his MA by giving tuitions.

(4.) Before joining politics, he was a successful businessman selling Rexine leather. Also a social worker, he opened the Anandpath Foundation for the betterment of the underprivileged people.

(5.) In 2011, Anand joined the Anna Hazare-led India Against Corruption (IAC) movement, in which Arvind Kejriwal was a key figure. He eventually joined the Kejriwal-led AAP.

