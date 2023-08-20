On Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary, Congress leaders pay tribute: ‘The dreams you had for India…’

The Congress party on Sunday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 79th birth anniversary. Congress leaders pay tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who is touring Ladakh, shared a one-minute clip on social media showcasing pictures clicked by his father.

"Papa, the dreams you had for India overflow from these priceless memories," Gandhi posted on X in Hindi.

“Your mark is my way - understanding the struggles and dreams of every Indian, listening to the voice of Mother India.”

The video clip starts with a picture of Rajiv Gandhi handling a camera and goes on to showcase several pictures captured by him, including that of Pangong Lake where Rahul Gandhi is visiting. The clip ends with a quote from Rajiv Gandhi which says, “I dream of an India - strong, independent, self-reliant and in the front rank of the nations of the world in the service of mankind.”

Rajiv Gandhi, who served as the 7th Prime Minister of India from 1984 to 1989, was born on August 20, 1944.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and members of the Gandhi family, including former party chief Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, also paid tributes to the former prime minister at his memorial, ‘Veer Bhumi’, in New Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi reached Pangong Lake after covering more than 130 km on a motorcycle and stayed overnight for a token celebration of Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary.

Congress spokesperson Tsering Namgyal said, "On Sunday, he is leaving for Nubra Valley on the motorcycle for a night stay there. En route, he is likely to meet commoners including shopkeepers and farmers.”

