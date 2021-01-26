On Republic Day, AMU to bury time capsule: Here's what you need to know
Authorities at Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh will bury a 1.5-tonne time capsule with documents narrating the history of the 100-year journey of the institution on Tuesday on the country's 72nd Republic Day. The time capsule containing the history and achievements of AMU will be buried in front of the Victoria Gate on the campus, spokesperson Rahat Abrar said. He added that the ceremony, which is a part of its centenary year celebrations, would be carried out by vice chancellor Tariq Mansoor.
Here's what you need to know:
1. The five-foot-long capsule weighing 1.5 tonnes will be placed 30 feet beneath the ground.
2. The time capsule is made of highly tempered steel weighing 1.5 tonnes. Nitrogen gas has been filled and acid-resistant paper is being used to ensure the longevity of the time capsule.
3. A committee was constituted to determine the content to be placed in the capsule and Abrar was made its chairman while AMU registrar Abdul Hamid was its general convenor.
4. “Sir Syed was in Varanasi when he thought of the university, which came into being in 1920. We have compiled the history and achievements of AMU since its beginning,” Abrar added.
5. Lord Edward Robert Lytton, the then Viceroy of India, was in Aligarh on January 8, 1877, for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Muhammadan Anglo Oriental (MAO) College. At that time, a similar exercise of burying a time capsule was undertaken by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, the founder of AMU.
6. Officials said that the district gazette dated January 12, 1877, mentions a similar exercise. It mentioned a bottle that carried details about Madarastul Uloom, a madrasa upgraded to MAO College, along with coins made of copper, gold and silver were placed in the cavity of the foundation stone.
7. The then viceroy, Lord Chelmsford, had n September 9, 1920, passed the bill for the upgrade of Muhammadan Anglo Oriental (MAO) College to the status of a university.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R-Day: Bhawana Kanth is 1st woman fighter pilot to be part of IAF’s tableau
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian, Chinese troops clash at Sikkim’s Naku La: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers marching from Singhu border breach barricades, police fire tear gas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day 2021: Preeti Chowdhary only woman commander from Army this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rafale, T-90 Bhishma, INS Vikrant: Military prowess on display on 72nd R-Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day: Singer KS Chithra honoured with Padma Bhushan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Republic Day, AMU to bury time capsule: Here's what you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tractors fall short, protesters from Singhu border set on foot to Delhi: Farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
72nd R-Day: Mamata dedicates parade in Kolkata to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day 2021: PM Modi's special turban is a gift from Jamnagar royal family
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India reports less than 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally over 10.76 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers at Singhu, Tikri border points enter Delhi breaking police barricade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget session: Parliament canteen expands menu, hikes prices
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh: Man killed in Bastar, cops probe Maoist involvement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No drugs, weapons, political party flags: Dos and don'ts for R-Day tractor rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox