On Sheikh Hasina's India visit, Delhi and Dhaka sign 7 MoUs. Details here

Seven Memorandums have been signed between India and Bangladesh in the areas of railways, science and technology, space technology and broadcasting among others.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina. Hasina is on a four-day visit to India and held bilateral talks with Modi to review and further strengthen the relationship between both countries.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has listed the MoUs signed between India and Bangladesh.

MoUs signed Exchanged from Indian side by Exchanged from Bangladeshi side by MoU between Jal Shakti Ministry (India) and Ministry of Water Resources (Bangladesh) on withdrawal of water from common border river Kushiyara. Pankaj Kumar, Secretary of Jal Shakti Ministry Kabir Bin Anwar , Senior Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources MoU between Railway Ministries of India & Bangladesh on training of Bangladesh Railway personnel in India. Vinay Kumar Tripathi , Chairman, Railway Board Muhammad Imran, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India MoU between Railway Ministries of India and Bangladesh on collaboration in IT systems such as FOIS & other IT applications for Bangladesh Railway. Vinay Kumar Tripathi, Chairman Railway Board Muhammad Imran, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India MoU between National Judicial Academy (India) and Bangladesh's Supreme Court on training and capacity building programme for Bangladesh Judicial Officers in India. Vikram K Doraiswami, High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Md Golam Rabbani, Registrar General, Supreme Court of Bangladesh MoU on scientific and technological cooperation between India's Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Bangladesh Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (BCSIR). Dr N Kalaiselvi, DG CSIR Dr Shahjahan Mahmood, Chairman and CEO of BSCL MoU on cooperation in areas of space technology. D Radhakrishnan, Chairman & Managing Director of NSIL Dr Shahjahan Mahmood, Chairman and CEO of BSCL MoU between Prasar Bharti & Bangladesh Television (BTV) on cooperation in broadcasting. Mayank Kumar Agrawal, CEO, Prasar Bharti Shohrab Hossain, Director General, BTV

Apart from the above, the PMO also provided details about the projects between the two countries that are yet to be announced/inaugurated. These included the unveiling of the Maitree power plant, inauguration of the Rupsha bridge and the Khulna Darshana railway line link project among others.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina issued a joint statement. Modi said that both India and Bangladesh have decided to extend cooperation in various sectors including IT, space and nuclear energy.

Modi added that talks were also underway between the countries on power transmission lines.

Sheikh Hasina, on the other hand, said that India and Bangladesh have resolved many outstanding issues and all such issues, including the Teesta water-sharing treaty, will be concluded soon. She pointed out that India is the most important and closest neighbour of Bangladesh and the bilateral relations between the two countries were known to be role models for neighbourhood diplomacy.

