Home / India News / On Sheila Dikshit's second death anniversary, leaders remember the Congress veteran
india news

On Sheila Dikshit's second death anniversary, leaders remember the Congress veteran

"Today, we pay tribute to Sheila Dikshit, the longest-serving CM of Delhi and the longest-serving female CM of any state," the party also said.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 20, 2021 11:44 AM IST
Sheila Dikshit, former Delhi chief minister, died at a private hospital in the national Capital in 2019.(Kaushik Ramaswamy / HT Archive)

Tributes poured in for former chief minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit on Tuesday as the day marked the second death anniversary of the Congress veteran. Taking to Twitter to pay their respect, the Congress referred to Dikshit as an "architect of modern Delhi" and credited her for making the national capital a "world-class city."

Arvind Kejriwal, the current chief minister of the national capital, also paid his tribute to the late leader. "Tributes to former Chief Minister of Delhi Smt. Sheila Dikshit ji on her death anniversary," Kejriwal wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Remembering Dikshit, Pawan Khera, national spokesperson of the Congress party, said, "I still keep discussing my dilemmas with you, seeking guidance. I can still hear your voice. I still get my answers. They call it the inner voice. You are missed."

The three-time chief minister of the national capital, Sheila Dikshit is credited with transforming Delhi into a modern, contemporary city. She passed away in 2019 after a cardiac arrest at the age of 81 years old.

It was Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that contributed to ending Dikshit’s resign as chief minister in 2013, when her Congress government fell under the weight of anti-incumbency against the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre and her own administration amid a raft of corruption allegations, including in the organisation of the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Dikshit was named the Delhi Congress president, a post she held until her death.

