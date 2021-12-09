Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / On Sonia Gandhi's 75th birthday, PM Modi and others extend greetings
india news

On Sonia Gandhi's 75th birthday, PM Modi and others extend greetings

Sonia Gandhi, who turned 75 today, has however appealed to party workers to not celebrate her birthday in the wake of the demise of Cheif of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat in an IAF chopper crash on Wednesday.
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi (File Photo)
Published on Dec 09, 2021 10:58 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his greetings to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on her 75th birthday. Taking to his official handle on Twitter, the Prime Minister sent his best wishes to the Congress leader and prayed for her long life and good health. Along with Modi, several other leaders – from BJP functionaries to the chief ministers of several states cutting across party lines – also extended their wishes to the 75-year-old Congress chief.

“Best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. Praying for her long life and good health,” tweeted PM Modi from his official handle on the microblogging website.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with other leaders, also extended their wishes to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on her 75th birthday.

RELATED STORIES

Sonia Gandhi, who turned 75 today, has however appealed to party workers to not celebrate her birthday in the wake of the demise of Cheif of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat in an IAF chopper crash on Wednesday, according to party sources cited by the ANI news agency.

Notably, Sonia Gandhi did not celebrate her birthday last year, too, to extend support to the farmers' protest against the farm laws (now repealed) and because of the Covid-19 situation in the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi sonia gandhi congress indian national congress
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
covid-19 cases
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron
New Army chief
General Bipin Rawat's death
Madhulika Rawat
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding
Virat Kohli
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP