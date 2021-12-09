On Sonia Gandhi's 75th birthday, PM Modi and others extend greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his greetings to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on her 75th birthday. Taking to his official handle on Twitter, the Prime Minister sent his best wishes to the Congress leader and prayed for her long life and good health. Along with Modi, several other leaders – from BJP functionaries to the chief ministers of several states cutting across party lines – also extended their wishes to the 75-year-old Congress chief.

“Best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. Praying for her long life and good health,” tweeted PM Modi from his official handle on the microblogging website.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with other leaders, also extended their wishes to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on her 75th birthday.

Sonia Gandhi, who turned 75 today, has however appealed to party workers to not celebrate her birthday in the wake of the demise of Cheif of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat in an IAF chopper crash on Wednesday, according to party sources cited by the ANI news agency.

Notably, Sonia Gandhi did not celebrate her birthday last year, too, to extend support to the farmers' protest against the farm laws (now repealed) and because of the Covid-19 situation in the country.