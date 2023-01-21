On statehood day of Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur, President, PM send greetings

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other leaders on Saturday extended greetings on the statehood day of Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya. Appreciating the natural beauty, rich traditions, and culture of these northeastern states, the President wrote on Twitter, “Greetings on the statehood day of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura. The rich culture, natural beauty and abiding traditions of these states enrich our diversity. The people of these states are known for their talent and spontaneity. I wish a very bright future to all of them.”

Prime Minister Modi, in three separate tweets, wished the people of these states. “Statehood Day greetings to the people of Manipur. The state has been progressing on several counts during the last few years. I pray that the aspirations of the people of this state are fulfilled and Manipur keeps strengthening India’s growth trajectory,” he wrote, wishing Manipur on the occasion.

Admiring Meghalaya's culture, music and art, he wrote, “Greetings to the people of Meghalaya on their Statehood Day. This state is known for its vibrant culture, particularly music, art and passion towards sports. People from Meghalaya have excelled in diverse fields. I pray for Meghalaya’s continuous progress in the years to come. (sic)”

Highlighting the growth trajectory of Tripura, he wrote, “On their Statehood Day, best wishes to the people of Tripura. The last 5 years have been remarkable for Tripura’s growth trajectory. From agriculture to industry, education to health, the state has seen great transformation. May this trend continue in the coming times.”

Both Tripura and Meghalaya are set to vote on February 16; and the votes will be counted on March 2.

Other leaders across the country, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi, also wished the people on the foundation day of these states.

