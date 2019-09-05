On Teacher’s Day, Rahul Gandhi’s thank you to trolls, journalists for lessons learnt
Rahul Gandhi has been at the receiving end of his adversaries who have been making personal attacks at him on social media.india Updated: Sep 05, 2019 18:43 IST
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a swipe at his political opponents on Teachers’ Day, thanking them for their “vicious barbs, false propaganda and anger” that made him stronger, “On Teachers’ Day, I thank all those from whom I’ve learnt, over the years,” he said.
“That includes the army of social media trolls, some journalists-with-an-agenda and my political adversaries, whose vicious barbs, false propaganda and anger has taught me a lot and made me much stronger,” he said in a tweet.
On #TeachersDay I thank all those from whom I’ve learnt, over the years 🙏— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 5, 2019
That includes the army of social media trolls, some journalists-with-an-agenda & my political adversaries, whose vicious barbs, false propaganda & anger has taught me a lot & made me much stronger 🙏
Gandhi has been at the receiving end of his adversaries who have been making personal attacks at him on social media.
First Published: Sep 05, 2019 17:25 IST