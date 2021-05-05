‘On the way’: Centre to states awaiting Covid-19 supplies

New Delhi: As questions continued to swirl on Tuesday regarding allocation of oxygen-related equipment and supplies provided by other countries to back India’s Covid-19 response, the government said it had framed a standard operating procedure (SOP) for distribution of aid to states with higher number of active cases.

Medical infrastructure of 38 institutions across 31 states, stretched thin because of an unprecedented surge in Coronavirus infections, was strengthened using supplies from around the world, the Centre said. The supplies have either reached the state or are on their way, it added.

Officials in at least five of these 31 states listed in a statement issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) – Assam, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal – said they were yet to receive any of the foreign aid.

It also emerged from the PIB’s statement that the SOP for distributing foreign aid materials was framed by the Union health ministry on May 2, whereas supplies procured from abroad under commercial contracts began entering the country on April 25 and aid from other countries started arriving from April 27.

According to an official count, India has already received 1,656 oxygen concentrators, 965 ventilators, 1,782 oxygen cylinders, 17 large cylinders, 20 large oxygen concentrators, 150 bedside monitors, 480 BiPAPs, 20 high flow humidifying oxygen therapy devices, nine oxygen generation plants, 136,000 doses of Remdesivir, 200,000 packs of Favipiravir and other supplies.

The PIB statement said a total of almost 400,000 items across 24 categories had been distributed to the 38 institutions in different states. The major categories of equipment sent to the states included BiPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, cylinders, oxygen plants, pulse oximeters, drugs such as Favipiravir and Remdesivir, and personal protective equipment. The statement did not give specific break-ups of what each state had received.

The government of Delhi, where several hospitals have witnessed repeated shortages of oxygen, said it hadn’t received any communication from the Centre about foreign aid.

“We have not got anything from them as such. They are directly reaching out to hospitals instead of the state governments. In Delhi, most of the aid received in the form of oxygen plants, oxygen concentrators, biPAP and so on have been given to hospitals run by the Central government,” said a government spokesperson.

The PIB statement showed supplies were sent to LHMC, Safdarjung Hospital, RML Hospital, AIIMS, DRDO Hospital, NITRD, the ITBP Hospital in Noida, and two other hospitals at Moti Nagar and Pooth Kalan. Of these, seven come under Central authorities.

Four hospitals in Delhi received large oxygen generation plants from France as grants, and at least two – installed at the privately run BLK Hospital and Narayana Super Specialty Hospital – had started functioning. These plants are capable of producing 22 cubic metres of oxygen an hour, and provide about 20% additional oxygen back-up a day.

Officials in Maharashtra’s health department said the state hasn’t received any of the foreign aid. “We have been getting medical materials regularly from the Centre. We received a stock of Remdesivir injections about a week ago, but it was not from the relief materials from other countries,” said an official from the public health department.

Maharashtra’s public health minister Rajesh Tope said, “We would like to request the Central government to allocate maximum possible stocks to Maharashtra from the donations received from other countries. Maharashtra has most of the Covid-19 cases in the country. We are going to write to the Centre for fair allocation from these donations.”

“Uttarakhand has not received any foreign Covid-19 aid. And we are not aware of the Centre sending any of the supplies it has received from other countries to the state,” said JC Pandey, the state health department’s spokesman.

West Bengal’s health secretary NS Nigam too said no foreign aid had reached the state. “As of now, nothing. But there are indications that we may get some supplies, such as RT-PCR test kits soon,” he said.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, who heads a committee overseeing the distribution of foreign aid, dismissed media reports about delays in allocation of supplies. “There is a government-to-government approval. Allocations are done by the health ministry. Private donations are all tracked and every donor will know where the goods are going,” he said.

“We have also opened up the route for private people to send to the hospitals they want. States have appointed nodal officers, who are tracking what’s coming in. There are no delays at all at the airports,” Kant added.

The PIB statement said allocations are done keeping in mind equitable distribution and the load on tertiary healthcare facilities. “In the first few days, the states were covered via the AIIMS and other central institutions where the critical care patient load is high and where the need is highest. Besides, the Central government hospitals, including DRDO facilities in and around Delhi and in the NCR region were also supplemented through the aid,” it said.

A senior central government official, requesting anonymity, said: “The entire process is absolutely transparent, and is in addition to the support that the Central government is providing to states to manage the pandemic. The supplies are being closely monitored on a daily basis, and are directed to areas wherever there is a need for augmentation.”

Once the foreign relief materials arrive at an Indian airport, they are handed over to the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), which receives all supplies on behalf of the government. IRCS issues necessary certificates immediately to the state-owned HLL Lifecare, which is responsible for storing and distribution of the supplies, so that the items can be processed by customs and regulatory agencies at airports.

In case of consignments arriving at military airports, the Department of Military Affairs assists HLL.

But as questions have persisted about the allocation of relief materials, some countries have begun specifying where their supplies should go. For instance, France specified that eight oxygen generation plants provided by it should be distributed among hospitals in Delhi, Haryana and Telangana, while Italy said a similar plant would go to the ITBP Hospital in Greater Noida.

The issue of transparency in distribution of relief materials has also been raised by the media in countries such as the US. Asked about the matter, a US embassy spokesperson in New Delhi said: “As each US shipment arrives, USAID is transferring ownership of provided materials upon their arrival to the government of India through the Indian Red Cross organisation.”

The spokesperson added: “We refer you to the government of India for information about the deployment and use of these materials subsequent to their transfer.”

It also emerged from the PIB's statement that the SOP for distributing foreign aid materials was framed by the Union health ministry on May 2, whereas supplies procured from abroad under commercial contracts began entering the country on April 25 and aid from other countries started arriving from April 27. According to an official count, India has already received 1,656 oxygen concentrators, 965 ventilators, 1,782 oxygen cylinders, 17 large cylinders, 20 large oxygen concentrators, 150 bedside monitors, 480 BiPAPs, 20 high flow humidifying oxygen therapy devices, nine oxygen generation plants, 136,000 doses of Remdesivir, 200,000 packs of Favipiravir and other supplies. 