On Uttar Pradesh Day, Ram temple replicas to showcase tourism potential

To showcase the tourism potential of the state, grand replicas of the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya will adorn the venues of Uttar Pradesh Day's main events both in Lucknow and Noida. This is in sync with the state's Republic Day tableau in New Delhi that will also showcase Ram Temple's grandeur and the state's culture.

"Uttar Pradesh Day will showcase Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh (self-reliant UP) with sub-theme 'Mahila, yuva, evam kisan: Sabka vikas, sabka samman (Progress and honour for women, youth, and farmers)’.

The Ram temple replicas will showcase the rising tourism potential of the state. Many UP Day events would focus on women, youth and farmers and depict the ancient culture of this glorious state. Krishna (a deity), Haldhari Balram (plough wielding brother of Krishna) to depict the culture of farming and cow rearing too would be showcased," said Mukesh Meshram, principal secretary, tourism and culture, UP.

Uttar Pradesh Diwas or UP Day would be held state-wide from January 24 to January 26. But this time, apart from Lucknow, Noida too will be a grand event centre. The main venue in Lucknow is Avadh Shilp Gram while in Noida it is Noida Shilp Haat. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will visit both.

On January 24, 1950, United Provinces was renamed Uttar Pradesh. The UP government introduced the tradition of celebrating the day from January 24, 2018.

"On the three themes - women, youth, and farmers - detailed outlines of programmes are being chalked out. Keeping up with the spirit of Mission Shakti (UP government's six month long women safety and empowerment programme), the UP Day celebrations would include events related to women entrepreneurs and aristes. The agriculture department would hold a special one-and-half hour session on January 25 on farmers and farming, while there will be employment and skill development related programmes for youths," said an officer.

"As western UP is related to the epic Mahabharat and Lord Krishna, events related to Mahabharat, Krishna and Braj will be held in Noida," said Meshram.

Transgenders will perform Ramayana's Shabri episode. The women- centric events will also showcase the life and times of Sita, Draupadi, Lakshmibai, Jhalkaribai and Udadevi.

The tourism department will also do an extensive publicity of the state's tourism policy and tourism promotion, including short films on Ayodhya's Deepotsava and Varanasi's Dev Deepavali, while the forest department would promote eco-tourism.

