On video, woman in Karnataka seen tied to pole for not repaying loan

In the video, a woman is seen tied up to a pole and some men are standing around her. People can be heard saying “beat her with slippers and brooms”.

india Updated: Jun 14, 2019 12:23 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Bengaluru
The woman owed Rs 50,000 to some people who were allegedly forced her to return the money. (ANI / Twitter)

Seven people have been arrested in connection with a case where a woman was allegedly tied to a pole in Kodigehalli in Karnataka for not repaying a loan, police said on Thursday.

The matter came to the fore after a video of the incident went viral.

The 36-year-old woman, Rajamani, hails from Kollegal in Chamarajanagar district and runs a small hotel here and a chit fund business.

She owed Rs 50,000 to some people who were allegedly forced her to return the money.

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 12:23 IST

