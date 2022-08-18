Home / India News / On visit to Russia, NSA Ajit Doval meets Dy PM Denis Manturov

On visit to Russia, NSA Ajit Doval meets Dy PM Denis Manturov

Published on Aug 18, 2022 09:27 PM IST

A statement by the Russian side said the two leaders “discussed the development of trade and economic ties and current issues related to cooperation in other spheres of mutual interest, including the peaceful use of outer space

Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval (Twitter/RusEmbIndia)
ByHT Correspondent

NEW DELHI: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Russia’s deputy prime minister Denis Manturov on Thursday discussed the development of trade and cooperation in the peaceful use of outer space.

Manturov, who is also the minister of industry and trade, met Doval in his capacity as co-chair of the Russia-India intergovernmental commission for trade, economic, scientific, technological and cultural cooperation.

The two leaders “discussed the development of trade and economic ties and current issues related to cooperation in other spheres of mutual interest, including the peaceful use of outer space”, according to a readout from the Russian side.

“I think it is important to use the mechanism of the intergovernmental commission to the maximum degree in order to strengthen bilateral collaboration across the board,” Manturov said.

There was no official word from the Indian side on the meeting.

Doval was on a two-day unannounced visit to Russia, and discussed a range of issues related to bilateral security cooperation with his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev on Wednesday.

