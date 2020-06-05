Once a Covid-19 hotspot, jails in Jaipur now have only 4 coronavirus positive cases

india

Once the epicenter of the Covid-19 disease, the Jaipur district and central jails are now only left with four positive cases. A total of 338 inmates of the two jails had tested positive after the first case was reported on May 11.

The Jaipur district jail is located in the campus of the Jaipur Central Jail with a different entry gate. Generally, cases from the Jaipur rural belt are lodged in the district jail while the cases from city are lodged in the central jail.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Prisons, Vikas Kumar said that dedicated Covid Care Centres have been created for the coronavirus positive inmates and staff, and they are kept under the supervision of health specialists. The undertrials are kept for 21 days in an isolation ward separate from the ward where jail inmates are lodged.

“The Jaipur district jail has been made a dedicated Covid Care Centre for the inmates as well as the prisons department staff. The five wards of the jail have been bifurcated into two coronavirus wards, two isolation wards and two separate wards. A total of 60 staff from the prisons department, 12 medical staff of the health department and 20 sanitation staff are working in the jail to take care of those inmates found Covid-19 positive,” said Kumar.

He added that at least four to five times, the wards and barracks of the Jaipur district jail are sanitized. The sheets and the clothes are changed at regular intervals. “In order to boost immunity, the inmates are given fruits and vegetables four times a day other than their regular diet. Those who opt for it are also given eggs. The inmates are also given ‘kadha’ (herbal decoction),” the DIG Prisons said.

Kumar further informed that the staff working at the Covid Care Centres has also been given an appreciation symbol in order to motivate them.

In May, the Jaipur jail had emerged as a Covid-19 hotspot with cases rising from two cases on May 11 to 338 on May 20, out of which 247 alone were reported from the district jail.

The sudden spike in the number of cases was linked to a 29-year-old man who was lodged in the district jail in a case of excise by the Jamwaramgarh police station and a 20-year-old booked by the Bajaj Nagar police station for theft.

The 29-year-old was arrested on April 13 by the Jamwaramgarh Police in an excise case after which he was kept in quarantine for 21 days.

The 20-year-old inmate booked by the Bajaj Nagar police under IPC Section 379 (theft), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) was arrested on May 9 and kept in one-day police remand by the Bajaj Nagar police station. On May 10, he was sent to judicial custody.

Recently, a division bench of the high court, comprising Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Ashok Kumar Gaur, had said the jail authorities must ensure that prior to releasing prisoners from isolation, they should be presented before doctors for a check-up to find out whether they have Covid-19 symptoms. Asymptomatic prisoners should also be tested.