Once selective killings end, statehood will be restored: BJP J-K unit

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Jammu and Kashmir unit on Monday said that the Union Territory’s statehood will be restored as soon as selective killings end and common people are allowed to move freely across the region.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The party’s general secretary of organisation Ashok Koul said that it is concerned over the selective killings in Kashmir as its party workers continue to be targeted by the terrorists. “In these selective killings, the BJP leaders are being killed here or the non-Kashmiris or non-Muslims, even some Muslims are also targeted. We are against every selective killing and no religion allows it,” Koul was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

He said that the BJP supports the demand for the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir. “When the situation in J-K becomes better, when it will be normal, the selective killings will end, and common people will be able to move freely, the statehood will then be restored,” Koul further added. Koul also added that the polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted soon after the delimitation commission submits its report.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The delimitation commission has a time till March 6. When the commission submits its report under which 90 seats will be delimited, the elections will be followed soon after,” he said.

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah however accused the BJP of ‘murdering democracy’ in the Valley. “We were told that Article 370 was an obstacle for industrialisation, generation of employment opportunities for our youth and the main reason for poverty, and its removal would pave the way for development and new projects... it stands exposed today,” the former chief minister was quoted as saying.

He also slammed the Congress for not supporting the party in its fight to restore Article 370. “We expected support from opposition parties but they are silent. Our existence is linked to this article,” he further added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON