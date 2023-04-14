On-duty traffic cop hit by car, then dragged for 1km on top of bonnet | Video

A traffic policeman was dragged on the bonnet of a car for about a kilometre in Punjab's Ludhiana after the driver reportedly ignored the cop's signal to stop. The incident took place at the Mata Rani Chowk, near the municipal corporation office intersection in the city, on Thursday afternoon. Screengrab from the video.

The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the traffic head constable Hardeep Singh struggling to stay put on the metallic silver-coloured car. The driver drove towards the Jalandhar bypass for about a kilometre with the cop on the bonnet.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Ludhiana's assistant commissioner of police Ramandeep Singh said there were two occupants in the car, both of whom have been identified. The police said both of them have criminal records and would be arrested soon.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

After the car slowed down owing to heavy traffic, the officer slipped off the bonnet. The car's occupants, however, fled the scene with his vehicle.

Police said that it is believed that something illicit was being transferred in the vehicle and that searches are currently being conducted to find the two.

A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered, the ACP said.

(With inputs from agency)

