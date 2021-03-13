Home / India News / One arrested for murder of BJP booth president in Assam
india news

One arrested for murder of BJP booth president in Assam

Police said the victim and the accused were related and the latter was mentally challenged.
By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:35 AM IST
The accused was nabbed hours after the murder. (Representational Photo/Getty Images)

Police in Assam’s Tinsukia district have arrested one person for the murder of a booth president of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday ahead of assembly election in the state.

Debananda Gogoi, president of BJP’s Buridihing gaon panchayat was stabbed to death in Nagaon area of Bordumsa in Margherita assembly seat on Friday evening.

Since polling in Margherita is scheduled to be held in the first phase on March 27, it was immediately suspected that the reason for the murder could be linked to political rivalry.

The murder was allegedly committed by one Joychandra Gogoi, who was nabbed late on Friday night by Tinsukia police. Though some reports say that the accused is affiliated with a newly formed regional party, the police did not confirm it.

“The accused was nabbed hours after the incident. Both the deceased and the accused are related. The accused seems a bit mentally unstable and has a history of violent behaviour. There seems to be no political motive behind the murder,” said Jitmol Doley, deputy inspector general of police (DIGP), Tinsukia.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bihar minister blames Bangladesh treaty, Farakka barrage for floods and droughts

SpiceJet to add 66 new flights to domestic network from March 28

Covid-19: Complete lockdown imposed in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on weekends

Five members of family found dead in Bihar, suicide suspected

The BJP has condemned the murder.

“Deeply saddened to know about the killing of Shri Debananda Gogoi, BJP booth president of Buridihing gaon panchayat in Tinsukia. Such brutal inhumane act will not be tolerated,” tweeted BJP’s Assam unit chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass.

Senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also expressed shock and anguish at the murder and expressed condolences to the family.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP