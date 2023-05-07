One day Saddam Hussain, another day Amul baby: Himanta Biswa Sarma's jibe at Rahul Gandhi

When Rahul Gandhi grew his beard during Bharat Jodo Yatra, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commented on Rahul Gandhi's looks and said he looked like Saddam Hussain. As Himanta is campaigning in Karnataka with only a few days left for the election, the Assam chief minister brought back the Saddan reference and said one day Rahul Gandhi looks like Saddam Hussain and another day he looks like Amul baby. "He does whatever he wants. Sonia Gandhi has been trying for the last 20 years to make Rahul Gandhi something. "A person who has no guarantee on himself, what guarantee will he give to the state," Himanta said.

Himanta Biswa Sarma who is campaigning in Karnataka again attacked Rahul Gandhi and commented on his looks.

The 'Amul baby' jibe goes a long back to 2011 when then Kerala chief minister VS Achutanandan called Rahul Gandhi 'Amul baby'. VS stood by his comment even in 2019 when Rahul Gandhi was made a candidate from Kerala's Wayanad. Rahul Gandhi is still an Amul baby as he does not seem to have undergone any change, VS said in 2019.

The old jibe comes back through Himanta Biswa Sarma, a former Congressman, who left the party in 2015. "Congress is giving guarantee to Karnataka today. But who are you to give a guarantee? You gave a guarantee in Himachal too. Rahul Gandhi is a person who loses an election in Uttar Pradesh and then runs to Kerala," Himanta said.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel criticised Himanta for attacking Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. No one is greedy as much as Himanta Biswa Sarma. He left the Congress party just for getting power. He left the party, that gave him the identity. He is such a spineless person, that once a probe was launched on him, he ran into the BJP's lap. Today, the man who changed his party is questioning Congress. Does he even have the morality to accuse Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi?" Baghel said.

