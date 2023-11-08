One dead as minister Prahlad Patel’s car meets with accident in Chhindwara

Bhopal/Chhindwara: A school teacher was killed and his two sons and another boy sustained serious injuries when a bike they were riding was hit by union minister Prahlad Singh Patel’s car in Chhindwara on Tuesday, police said. (Representative image)

Patel who is also a BJP candidate from Narsinghpur assembly constituency was returning to the constituency after attending a roadshow organised by his party in Chhindwara when his car met with the accident on the Singhodi bypass.

Patel, who is minister of state for food processing industries and jal shakti, sustained minor injuries in the accident, police added.

The deceased was identified as Niranjan Chandravanshi, a teacher at a convent school, while the injured include his sons Jatin, 17, and seven-year-old Nikhil, and another boy, Sanskar who is eight years old. City superintendent of police Ajay Rana confirmed the incident and said all the injured were referred to a hospital in Nagpur.

“One person died, three people were injured in the accident that occurred near Singhodi bypass. The injured have been referred to Nagpur Medical College,” Sudhir Jain, sub-divisional magistrate, Chhindwara , said, according to an ANI report.

Rana said they were investigating how the accident occurred and who was sitting in the car when it took place.

Following the accident, a group of Congress workers staged a protest at the hospital. After BJP workers also reached the hospital, an altercation broke out between the two sides. The Congress workers were demanding action against the union minister, the police said.