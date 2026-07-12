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One held after Bengal woman alleges assault by ex-TMC MLA’s supporters: Police

The woman and her husband, both supporters of the BJP, alleged that associates of then TMC’s Sonarpur North MLA Firdousi Begum targeted them

Published on: Jul 12, 2026 02:14 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
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A woman from West Bengal’s Narendrapur in South 24 Parganas district on Sunday alleged that supporters of the area’s former Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator assaulted and partially shaved her head in public on Friday before tying her to a lamp post and tearing parts of her clothes, police said.

Firdousi Begum denied involvement in the incident. (Representative Photo/iStock)
Firdousi Begum denied involvement in the incident. (Representative Photo/iStock)

“A first information report (FIR) was registered on Saturday based on her complaint and one suspect has been arrested,” a district police officer requesting anonymity said.

The woman and her husband, both supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleged that associates of then TMC’s Sonarpur North MLA Firdousi Begum targeted them in 2025 and pressured them to pay 75,000 for developing their own land. The couple refused and the matter subsequently went to court.

Begum lost her seat to BJP’s Debasish Dhar, a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer in the recent assembly elections in which the saffron camp won 208 of Bengal’s 294 seats.

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The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh said, “If anyone violated the law, the law will take its course.”

Firdousi Begum denied involvement in the incident.

“Anybody can mention my name. Let the police investigate and take action,” she said.

 
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