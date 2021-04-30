Home / India News / One killed, two injured in blast at oxygen plant in UP's Kanpur
india news

One killed, two injured in blast at oxygen plant in UP's Kanpur

The police informed that one injured person is undergoing treatment at the Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital while another injured was discharged after administering medical aid.
ANI | , Kanpur
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 08:42 AM IST
Police is present at the site of the incident located in Dada Nagar industrial area.(ANI/Twitter)

One worker died and at least two were injured after an oxygen cylinder exploded during refilling at Panki Oxygen Plant in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Friday morning.

Police is present at the site of the incident located in Dada Nagar industrial area.

According to the police, the accident took place during oxygen cylinder refilling. The deceased has been identified as Imrad Ali who is an oxygen plant worker, the police said.

The police informed that one injured person is undergoing treatment at the Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital while another injured was discharged after administering medical aid.

Further details are awaited.

