‘One man against terror’: Posters featuring Owaisi seen in Hyderabad amid anti-terror outreach

Posters featuring All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi were seen on Hyderabad's metro pillars. This is after the all-party delegation which Owaisi was a member of and was led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda concluded its visits to Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain. These posters praised Owaisi for standing against Pakistan and exposing the enemy. It also featured several slogans like “One man against terror, one truth against Pakistan, exposing the enemy within, for India, with pride.” The posters can be seen after a delegation which Owaisi was a member of concluded its diplomatic visits.(X/Sudhakar Udumula)

During their visit, the delegation briefed international partners on Operation Sindoor which was India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. They highlighted the broader fight against cross-border terrorism while also engaging with the key leaders in these countries. While in Algeria, AIMIM chief Owaisi slammed Pakistan and called it an "epicentre of Takfirism." He further said that there is no ideological difference between the terrorist groups in Pakistan and Daesh and Al-Qaeda and that, “they believe that they have a religious sanction, which is completely wrong. Islam does not allow the killing of any person, and unfortunately, that is their ideology."

Reiterating his demand to put Pakistan back on the Grey list of the Financial Action Task force (FATF), he said that “terrorism survives on two things- ideology and money.” “Once you bring Pakistan back in the Grey list (of FATF), we will see a decrease in terrorism in India. We'll see killings coming down,” Owaisi said.

He also emphasised that it is in interest of world peace to control Pakistan stating “Do you want all this carnage to spread to different parts of South Asia? No. It is in the interest of world peace to control Pakistan, which is the main sponsor of terrorism.”

(With ANI Inputs)