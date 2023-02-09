One militant killed in police, ULFA- I firing in Assam

A suspected cadre of the banned United Liberation Front of Asom – Independent (ULFA-I) was killed in Assam’s Tinsukia district during a gun battle between police and militants in the wee hours of Thursday, officials said.

The incident happened at Margherita town at around 1.30am. According to police officials familiar with the matter, a group of ULFA cadres were taking shelter in Lekhapani area of Margherita town for the last 10 days.

Under the instructions of director general of police (DGP) GP Singh, police launched an operation to catch the suspected ULFA-I cadres. “In early hours when police started getting closer to the area where the ULFA-I cadres were hiding, they started firing on the police. In return, police fired several rounds,” an official said.

The killed ULFA-I cadre has been identified as Uttam Lahon alias Uday Asom, who was a self-styled sergeant major of the militant group, police said.

According to superintendent of police (SP) of Tinsukia district, Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, Uttam Lahon sustained injuries in the firing and his blood-stained body was taken to a government hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Taking the advantage of darkness, the other suspected cadres managed to flee after the firing. Police officials believe that some of those who fled have sustained severe injuries in the firing. However, no police personnel were injured during the firing.

Police said that the group of ULFA-I cadres were planning to kidnap an influential businessman from the Tinsukia district.

The ULFA-I was also planning to attack some senior police officials for their actions against the militant group, officials added.

On February 2, another self-styled major of ULFA-I, Bubul Chandra Baruah surrendered before additional DGP (special branch) Hiren Chandra Nath. He entered India from the outfit’s camp in Myanmar to surrender with arms, police said.