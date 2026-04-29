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‘One more last opportunity’: HC judge sets new deadline for Kejriwal, Sisodia

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who had previously rejected Kejriwal’s plea to recuse from the case, told them to file their responses by Saturday.

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 06:30 pm IST
By Shruti Kakkar, New delhi
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The Delhi high court on Wednesday gave “one more last opportunity” to former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Durgesh Pathak and four others to file their reply to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) appeal against the trial court order discharging them in the excise policy case.

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal along with Manish Sisodia and others pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi, at Raj Ghat, in New Delhi. (HT Photo/Sanjeev Verma)

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who had previously rejected Kejriwal’s plea to recuse from the case, told them to file their responses by Saturday.

“One more last opportunity granted to file the reply, by Saturday, I will start hearing the matter on Monday,” justice Sharma said after being informed on Wednesday that only 7 of the 23 respondents were yet to file their reply to the CBI petition.

The high court’s fresh order comes after Kejriwal, Sisodia and Pathak stayed away from Wednesday’s proceedings following her decision not to recuse from the case.

On Monday, Kejriwal wrote to the judge to convey that he would not appear in the case before her since his “well-grounded apprehensions” remained unresolved.

Manish Sisodia sent a similar letter on Tuesday, and Durgesh Pathak followed on Wednesday.

At Wednesday’s hearing, the judge also issued notice on an application filed by Sarvesh Mishra, an alleged associate of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) parliamentarian Sanjay Singh to seek to seek vacation of the March 9 order, and directed the CBI to file its response.

 
manish sisodia arvind kejriwal aam aadmi party
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