One of India’s oldest religious leaders Mar Chrysostom dies at 103

One of the oldest religious leaders of the country, Dr Philipose Mar Chrysostom, often called the priest of wit and wisdom, died at a private hospital in Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district at around 1:30 am on Wednesday.

The senior-most Metropolitan of the Malankara Marthoma church headquartered in Thiruvalla, Chrysostom was 103 years old. He was known for his speeches full of wit and wisdom, lampooning rigid beliefs and systems in society.

Born on 27th April 1918, he celebrated his 103rd birthday two weeks back. Often addressed as ‘chiriyude pithavu’ in Malayalam (father of wit and wisdom) for his sense of humour and sarcasm, he always stood for secular values of the country.

When Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called on him last year, the priest offered him tea. But the CM politely refused it saying he just had it. “Nobody ever dared to call on me after being drunk,” Chrysostom said and all burst into laughter in appreciation of his wit. In his speeches and writings, he always questioned rigid beliefs in his unique style and exhorted believers to live a happy and contented life instead of complaining. CM Pinarayi Vijayan has offered condolence calling his death a big loss to the country

In 2018, the country bestowed him with the third highest civilian honour, the Padma Bhushan. In 2017, the church announced a programme called Navodaya movement for welfare and mainstreaming of the transgender community to mark his 100th birthday.

One of the oldest bishops of the country, he was ordained as a priest in 1944 and became a bishop in 1953. He became the Metropolitan of the Marthoma Church in 1999 and remained there till his retirement in 2010 due to age-related ailments. Chrysostom was close to some of the tallest leaders of the country including former President K R Narayanan and prime minister A B Vajpayee.