‘One of the most exceptional actors of our time’: Kejriwal condoles Irrfan Khan’s death

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 12:45 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter on Wednesday and expressed condolences on the demise of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan.

Kejriwal described Khan as “one of the most exceptional actors of our time” and said that he is shocked by the sad news.

“Shocked to hear of the demise of Irrfan Khan, one of the most exceptional actors of our time. May his work always be remembered and his soul rest in peace,” Kejriwal tweeted out.

Khan, 53, breathed his last on Wednesday at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. The actor was being treated for colon infection at the hospital. Khan’s spokesperson released a statement on his admission to the hospital on Tuesday.

“Yes, it is true that Irrfan Khan is admitted to ICU at Kokilaben in Mumbai because of a colon infection. We would keep everyone updated. He is under doctor’s observation. His strength and courage have helped him battle and fight so far and we are sure with his tremendous willpower and prayers of his well wishers, he will recover soon,” the statement read.

Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, a rare form of cancer, in the year 2018. He left for London for the treatment and returned last year to shoot for Homi Adajania’s ‘Angrezi Medium’ which released last month. The actor returned to London and came back last year in September after his treatment.

The actor lost his mother, Saeeda Begum, on Saturday in Jaipur.

“’I trust, I have surrendered,’ these were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, ‘As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it’, read the statement released on the actor’s demise.