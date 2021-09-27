One person swept away in Odisha as Cyclone Gulab makes landfall

One person was swept away in Ganjam district while three others of a family narrowly escaped being crushed under a tree as Cyclone Gulab made landfall at Tekkali sub division of Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh, about 20 km north of Kalingapatnam on Sunday evening.

Special relief commissioner of Odisha Pradeep Jena said, after making landfall at 8.30 pm, the cyclone was moving towards Koraput and Malkangiri districts where it is expected to cause damage due to wind and rain. “We are expecting widespread rain in Malkangiri, Koraput, Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada districts till tomorrow afternoon,” Jena said. There was no danger to any other coastal districts.

In Ganjam district, a man was swept away in Gosaninuagaon block while 3 members of a family in Kharput block of Malkangiri district escaped from falling under a tree that crashed into their house.

In Srikakulam of Andhra Pradesh, two fishermen in a boat died after five of the six fishermen fell into the sea off Mandasa coast due to strong waves. Out of the 5 people, three reached ashore safely and two others died. One fisherman is still missing.

Before the cyclone made landfall over 20,000 people in Ganjam and Gajapati district had been evacuated by the district administration. Officials said people did not show interest in the evacuation process as there have been comparatively less wind speeds and rain. In Gajapati district, a road was sealed following landslides.

The East Coast Railway has cancelled 34 pairs of trains due to Cyclone Gulab. The ECoR has also rescheduled 13 trains and diverted at least 17 trains so far, according to its bulletins. “In view of the forecast of heavy rain with cyclonic wind, all necessary precautions have been taken by ECoR,” it said.