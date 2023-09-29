One pilgrim dead, several others injured after bus collides with vehicle in Bihar's Kaimur

A pilgrim died while several others were injured after a tourist bus collided with a vehicle in Bihar's Kaimur district on Friday morning, said an official.

Police said the deceased has been identified as Paali (45), a resident of Sonpur district, Odisha.

According to Umesh Chandra Choubey, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), "All the passengers in the tourist bus hailed from Odisha. The incident took place around 3:00 am today when the pilgrims onboard the bus were on their way to Varanasi after doing the Pind Daan in Gaya."

"As soon as the tourist bus reached near Pachahganj located on NH-2 of Kudra police station area in Kaimur, the bus tried to overtake and collided with an unknown vehicle, leading to the incident. A female tourist died while dozens of others were injured," said the NHAI official.

As soon as the information was received, the NHAI and police team reached the scene. After a lot of effort, the officials rescued the trapped passengers from the bus, said police.

The injured were then admitted to the Kudra Primary Health Center for treatment, where after first aid, the seriously injured were taken to the Sadar Hospital for further treatment.

After the paperwork, the body of the deceased woman was sent for post-mortem investigation by Kudra police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

