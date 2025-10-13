Edit Profile
    ‘One Route, One Fare’ scheme launched by govt airline | Benefits and key details

    The ‘One Route, One Fare’ initiative will be implemented on a pilot basis across select routes from October 13 to December 31, 2025

    Published on: Oct 13, 2025 10:28 PM IST
    By Shivam Pratap Singh
    Government-owned Alliance Air has launched the “Fare se Fursat” fixed airfare scheme, which essentially means that the fare will remain constant regardless of the time of booking.

    Alliance Air (ANI File)
    Alliance Air (ANI File)

    According to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release, Alliance Air will offer a single, fixed fare that remains constant regardless of the booking date, even on the day of departure. The initiative will be implemented on a pilot basis across select routes from October 13 to December 31, 2025, to evaluate its operational feasibility and passenger response.

    The big question after the plan, touted as the One Route One Fare scheme, is launched, who will benefit from it?

    Who benefits from Alliance Air’s One Route One Fare scheme?

    • Passengers who travel to and from tier 2 and tier 3 cities will benefit the most from Alliance Air's One Route One Fare scheme.
    • India's designated flag carrier, Alliance Air, operates short and medium-route flights, primarily connecting tier 2 and tier 3 cities under the union government’s Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme.
    • Its fleet consists primarily of ATR 72-600 turboprop aircraft, which are well-suited for smaller airports. It also operates some ATR 42-600 and one Indian-made Dornier 228 aircraft.

    What civil aviation minister say about the One Route One Fare scheme

    Civil aviation minister Rammohan Naidu on Monday said that his focus has been to make aviation more “people-friendly”, pointing to the UDAN cafes as an example.

    “Since taking charge of the Ministry, my focus has been on making aviation more people-oriented. Inspired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision under UDAN, we have launched Udan Yatri Cafes offering tea for 10, coffee for 20 and snacks for 20 at airports. It is making air travel more dignified and affordable. Now we are taking a step further and addressing the major concern of passengers, which is the airfare,” Naidu said while inaugurating the One Route One Fare scheme.

    “Alliance Air has taken a bold and exemplary step with the idea of One Route, One Fair. It is truly ‘Naye Bharat ki Udaan’ thinking beyond profitability and keeping the focus on public service,” he added.

    News/India News/‘One Route, One Fare’ Scheme Launched By Govt Airline | Benefits And Key Details
