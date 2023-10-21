‘One step closer’: Politicians laud ISRO scientists after Gaganyaan flight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the successful first flight test of Gaganyaan - India's first human space flight program, and gave his best wishes to the scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). “This launch takes us one step closer to realising India’s first human space flight program, Gaganyaan. My best wishes to our scientists at @isro,” PM Modi wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ISRO successfully conducted the first test flight of the Gaganyaan mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota at 10 am in its second attempt after it was aborted at8:45 am due to a problem in the engine ignition initially. The brief test flight sequence launched the crew escape system and crew module at an altitude of 17 km followed by a safe touchdown in the sea - about 10 km from Sriharikota in the Bay of Bengal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several political leaders lauded ISRO's successful launch.

Union home minister Amit Shah congratulated ISRO and said that the country is ready to take the next big step in the space sector.

“After the successful launch of the Chandrayaan-3, our nation is ready to take its next giant stride in the realm of space. Today, the ISRO launched Gaganyaan's TV-D1 Test Flight into space, scripting another remarkable space odyssey. My heartfelt congratulations to our scientists and our citizens on this momentous occasion of success and fulfilment,” he wrote on X.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MoS (independent charge) Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh said: “Today's test flight was the first step in the last leg of the Gaganyaan mission. After today, many more test flights will be conducted. The most important is the crew escape system for the safe return of the crew which was also tested today.... Today, India is in a position where we are ready to lead other nations too.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, union minister Nitin Gadkari wrote on X, “Congratulations!! In a momentous step towards the stars, the TV D1 Test Flight for Mission #Gaganyaan has taken off. This historic event reflects the unyielding dedication of our remarkable scientists and the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji.”

He added, “As we push the boundaries of human exploration, each launch paves the way for India's triumphant journey into the cosmos. Together, we embark on a mission of innovation and discovery.”

Gaganyaan mission

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Gaganyaan mission aims to launch humans into space, placing them in a Low Earth Orbit at an altitude of 400 kilometres for a three-day mission, with a safe return to Earth. The mission is scheduled for 2025. According to ISRO, the crew for the mission will be transported to the designated orbit using an LVM3 rocket - consisting of various stages, including solid, liquid, and cryogenic propulsion systems.

The program will make India the fourth nation to launch a manned spaceflight mission after the US, Russia, and China.