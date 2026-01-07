ONGC blowout in Konaseema under control after efforts

The massive flames that erupted due to a major gas leak at the Mori-5 drilling site of Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC) at Irusumanda village of Malikipuram mandal in Andhra Pradesh’s Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Monday subsided to a large extent by Tuesday evening, district collector Mahesh Kumar Ravirala said. Smoke and flames billow out after a gas leak at an ONGC sparked an inferno, leading to the evacuation of around 600 people from three villages within a four-km radius, in Konaseema, Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. (PTI)

Speaking to reporters, the collector said the flames were brought down to the extent of 90% and it would take another four to five days to contain the remaining flames. The flames that had risen to at least 100 feet on Monday, were brought down to 50 feet on Tuesday. The ONGC authorities were working out a mechanism to cap the gas well, he said.

“For now, there is no threat to the people in the surrounding areas. Over 550 people from Goodapalli, Irusumanda and Lakkavaram villages, who were shifted to two relief centres as a precautionary measure, can return to their homes,” Ravirala said.

He announced that the government would pay compensation to the loss of coconut trees and other crops that were burnt due to massive flames that erupted out of the Mori-2 well, he said.

Hundreds of ONGC engineers and workers made efforts in the last 24 hours at the drilling site to cap the well. Four fire tenders of the fire department and other equipment were sent to the site to subdue the blow-out.

When drilling was held at a depth of 2,500 metres, an explosion took place leading to a gas leak causing a blow-out. ONGC officials said that about 40,000 cubic metres of gas reserves were found at the place.

According to a district official, ONGC machines are pouring water on the blow-out site to quickly subside the flames. Water was diverted through pipelines from the Gudavalli irrigation canal and sprayed in an umbrella-like pattern over the well to cool the area and suppress the flames.

ONGC teams from Rajamahendravaram and Narsapur have been pressed into service to reduce pressure inside the well and stabilise the situation. A special expert team from Delhi has reached the site and joined the operations. The team began using coolant fluids to further bring down temperatures and control the fire.

Meanwhile, chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a high-level review meeting on Tuesday with senior officials to assess the blowout incident and the ongoing containment measures. Chief secretary K Vijayanand, home minister V Anitha, senior police officials, CMO representatives and other department heads briefed the chief minister on the current status, steps being taken to plug the gas leak, and measures to protect public safety.

Naidu also reviewed the relief arrangements in the rehabilitation centres and instructed officials to keep the displaced residents informed about the real situation to prevent panic. He directed officials to initiate compensation measures for those who suffered losses, including farmers whose coconut plantations were destroyed in the fire and others who incurred property damage.